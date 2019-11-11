Menu
Patrick Kevin Bellden received more than $7000 in fines after pleading guilty to four charges dating back to 2017.
Motorist crashes after fleeing RBT

Geordi Offord
, Geodi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
11th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
A MAN has been ordered to pay more than $7000 in fines after crashing his car trying to drive away from police.

Patrick Kevin Bellden, 45, pleaded guilty to four charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday which included failing to appear, possessing dangerous drugs, driving without a licence and failing to stop a motor vehicle.

On September 7, Bellden was found and arrested by police on Bargara Rd for the fail to appear back in 2018.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Bellden told officers he didn't appear for family reasons.

Sgt Burgess said when police took Bellden to the watch house they found him in possession of 0.2g of meth.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney questioned why Bellden had the drug.

"You're 45, what're you doing with meth?" he said.

In November 2017, police were conducting random breath test and licence checks at Bucca.

When police activated their lights, the vehicle Bellden (pictured) was driving accelerated and they followed.

The car turned into a property and zig-zagged on the grass before rolling on its side.

Sgt Burgess told the court the distance between where police activated their lights and where the vehicle stopped was 680 metres.

After police helped Bellden out of the vehicle he told them he was in the process of getting his New South Wales licence reinstated and transferred to Queensland after a lengthy suspension.

Bellden's lawyer Matt Messenger told the court said his client conceded it was a stupid thing to do.

Bellden was fined $450 for the possession of the meth and $600 for failing to appear in 2018.

For failing to stop and driving without a licence Bellden was fined $6800 and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

Convictions were recorded.

