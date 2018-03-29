Motoring authority issues Bruce Hwy Easter traffic warning

The RACQ has warned Easter traffic will be even worse than usual, with roadworks and the Commonwealth Games putting extra pressure on the Bruce Highway.

BRUCE Highway roadworks and increased Commonwealth Games traffic are expected to compound with the Easter crush in a hellish holiday snarl.

The RACQ urges motorists to remain calm during one of the most dangerous times of the year, warning of "bumper to bumper" traffic from this afternoon.

The safety message comes as the community mourns 17-year-old Sunshine Coast woman Jade Dixson, who died after a horror crash at Perwillowen that also left 17-year-old Adrian Fraser fighting for his life in hospital.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the Bruce Highway and the M1 would be worst affected.

"Easter traffic is upon us," Ms Ritchie said.

"From about midday on Thursday we will expect to see a lot of people hitting the road, heading both north and south.

"People are trying to get away early, but we've all got the exact same idea."

That heavy congestion is expected to continue on Friday morning.

"We will see bumper to bumper traffic," Ms Ritchie said.

She said this Easter, the holiday traffic was only the beginning.

"Combined with that, we are expecting roadworks on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast, and we are seeing those slowed speeds on the M1 due to the Commonwealth Games," Ms Ritchie said.

"Combining all those effects, plus the usual congestion will be a really long trip for anyone trying to get away for the break."

Ms Ritchie Easter was always a high-risk time for motorists, and this year had already brought tragedy for too many.

"Unfortunately this is the time of year where we see a lot of people die on Queensland roads," she said.

"Already we see the road toll is up 10% on the same time last year, with more than 57 people who have lost their lives on Queensland roads."

She urged drivers to allow extra time for their trip and heed the warnings on the Fatal Five.

"Make sure this Easter you're packing your patience, but you're also doing all the right things behind the wheel: you're not affected by drugs or alcohol, you've had enough sleep, your seatbelt is on, you're not distracted and you're sticking to those speed limits, that will get you to your destination safely."