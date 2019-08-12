Menu
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight helicopter attended an incident on Sunday in Ban Ban Springs.
News

Motorhome falls off wheel chocks, crushes man

Alex Treacy
by
12th Aug 2019 9:46 AM
A MALE employee of a Childers towing company was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday afternoon after a broken down bus motorhome at Ban Ban Springs fell off its wheel chocks, crushing him.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm at the intersection of the Isis and Burnett highways.

The employee, in his 50s, was underneath the vehicle attempting to affix it to the winch on his truck when the incident occurred.

Gayndah Police acting sergeant Brian Nugent described the vehicle as "quite large" and said the accident was essentially a "workplace safety" incident.

Sgt Nugent said the issue was the motorhome's "very low clearance."

"The thing doesn't sit up off the ground very far, so when it fell off its chocks, there was no room for him underneath," he said.

The employee suffered chest and abdominal injuries.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, where its QAS flight paramedic assisted local paramedics, which were already on the scene.

He was in a stable condition.

ban ban springs childers motorhome workplace accident
South Burnett

