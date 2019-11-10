Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man suffers serious injuries after crash in Toowoomba. Picture: generic
Man suffers serious injuries after crash in Toowoomba. Picture: generic
News

Motorcyclist with serious injuries after horror crash

by Nicole Pierre
10th Nov 2019 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after a horror crash on a highway in Toowoomba overnight.

A motorcyclist was travelling along the Gore Highway in Drayton when the rider lost control and was thrown from his vehicle while attempting to turn a corner just after 6pm Saturday.

The 42-year-old man suffered serious internal injuries and was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital.

He was later flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, including those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

More Stories

crash motorcycle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        News All types of outdoor fires and certain other activities have been banned in 42 local government areas in Queensland, as a state of emergency is declared.

        Firies and helicopter tackle Yandaran risk

        Firies and helicopter tackle Yandaran risk

        News MORE than 20 fire trucks and a helicopter were used to drown out the fire danger at...

        Watch and act fire warning at Yandaran

        Watch and act fire warning at Yandaran

        News TWENTY one local fire crews have attended a bushfire burning at Yandaran.

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News 'We’ve got 36 fires happening across Queensland'