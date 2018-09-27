Twist in good Samaritan tragedy emerges

Emily Bartley was the mother of two children, aged 5 and 7.

NEW information has emerged about the series of events that led to the tragic death of good Samaritan Emily Bartley as well as the identity of the man she died trying to save.

Ms Bartley, 27, rushed to the aid of a motorcyclist after he collided with a car at the intersection of Boronia Road and Amesbury Avenue in Wantirna, in Melbourne's southeast, on Monday afternoon.

Ms Bartley, a mother of two young children, was fatally struck by a passing car as she tried to render assistance.

Today it was revealed the man she tried to save was career criminal Troy Swinden, 37, who police allege was speeding when his motorbike crashed into an Audi driven by a 50-year-old man.

Mr Swinden had lost a leg in another motorbike accident two years ago and was carrying white powder and cash at the time of his death, The Age reported.

The father-of-two, whose Facebook page is littered with pictures of his motorbikes, was due in court later this month on a number of driving charges including driving with a suspended license.

Troy Swinden was killed in a motorcycle crash at Wantirna on Monday.

The reports follow the release of a heartbreaking statement from Ms Bartley's family, who said the young mother did everything she could to help people.

"We are truly devastated," the family wrote.

"Emily was a loving wife and devoted mother to her son, aged five, and daughter, aged seven.

"She was a genuinely caring person right down to the line of work where she cared for dementia patients.

"We are so very touched and thankful for all the personal messages and tributes and for the concern which has been shown for the wellbeing of our close family."

It's believed Ms Bartley was on her way to work when she was hit by a passing car.

The drivers of both the Audi that collided with Mr Swinden and the Honda that struck and killed Ms Bartley are assisting police. No charges are expected to be laid.

Police were called to the crash site about 10pm on Monday. Mr Swinden and Ms Bartley died less than 200m from where newlyweds Matt Goland, 38, and Bita Zaeim, 32, died in an alleged hit and run in April.

Police allege Eric Victorsen, 19, and a 15-year-old girl who cannot be named fled from the scene after crashing into the couple's car in a stolen vehicle.