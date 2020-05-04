Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue helicopter has been sent to airlift a motorcyclist after they hit a bull at Yenda Rd.
A rescue helicopter has been sent to airlift a motorcyclist after they hit a bull at Yenda Rd.
News

Motorcyclist flown to Bundy Hospital after crash with bull

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
4th May 2020 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorcyclist was flown to Bundaberg Hospital following a crash involving a bull in Yenda.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Yenda Rd just after 10.30 this morning and treated the patient for significant lower limb injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews kept the patient in a stable condition while waiting for the rescue helicopter to arrive.

 

EARLIER: A motorcyclist is being treated for significant lower limb injuries after they hit a bull north of Gayndah late this morning.

A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene at Yenda Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics remain on scene at the incident and the patient is in a stable condition.

 

More to come.

north burnett qas. queensland ambulance service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the dog protecting Agnes’ turtle nests

        premium_icon Meet the dog protecting Agnes’ turtle nests

        News The detection dog finds fox dens by their scent, helping protect eggs and hatchlings from the predator.

        High demand for flu shots in Bundaberg

        premium_icon High demand for flu shots in Bundaberg

        News Have you had your flu vaccination yet?

        PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        premium_icon PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        Crime Rowdy crowd shows “blatant disrespect” for laws the night before coronavirus...

        Four patients assessed after Windermere crash

        premium_icon Four patients assessed after Windermere crash

        News Paramedics attended a crash in Windermere last night.