ACCIDENT: Emergency Services were called to Barolin St in Bundaberg.

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash at the corner of High and Barolin Sts.

It's understood the motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash happened about 3.30pm.

It's the second traffic crash in the area today after a two-vehicle smash at the intersection of Targo and Walker Sts earlier this afternoon.