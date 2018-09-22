Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorcycle rider caught during a risky stunt at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
A motorcycle rider caught during a risky stunt at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
News

Motorcyclist’s silly stunt at 100km/h

by Dan Knowles
22nd Sep 2018 5:30 PM

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been spotted pulling stunts at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway during one of the busiest periods of the year on Queenslandâ€™s roads.

The rider, who was sporting an orange novelty helmet, was riding southbound near the Deception Bay turn off when they leant on the handle bars, lifted their right leg from beside their machine and swung it up and under themselves and continued down the highway side saddle at full speed.

 

The rider was photographed ride side saddle at high speed.
The rider was photographed ride side saddle at high speed.

 

 

The bizarre manoeuvre came at a time the highway was full of vehicles and families heading off on a the first day of the school holiday break and when police had vowed to be out in force to help keep the roads safe.

Related Items

bruce highway holidays motorcyclist stunt

Top Stories

    Government could still 'call-in' controversial high-rise

    premium_icon Government could still 'call-in' controversial high-rise

    News THE fate of the controversial proposed Bargara high-rise will go to the vote in just two days' time.

    'MONSTER': Woman vomits, crawls away after ex strangles her

    premium_icon 'MONSTER': Woman vomits, crawls away after ex strangles her

    Crime Man expresses deep regret for his domestic violence against his ex

    Petition against Bargara high-rise presented as D-day looms

    premium_icon Petition against Bargara high-rise presented as D-day looms

    Council News Opponents in last-ditch effort to be heard

    Local Partners