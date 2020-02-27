Motorcyclist killed in cruel road tragedy an hour from home

THE family of a motorcyclist who died in a tragic crash yesterday have said he "died doing what he loved".

Laurie Monaghan was travelling towards Toowoomba on the New England Highway when he was struck by a ute about 1.40pm.

He had just finished an three-week motorbike ride around Tasmania and had pulled in at his parents' home in Warwick earlier that day.

He was killed on the final leg of his trip, just an hour from his hometown of Meringandan, north of Toowoomba.

Laurie Monaghan, 53, was killed in a tragic crash on the New England Highway on Tuesday. Photo: supplied by family

Before his trip to Tasmania, Mr Monaghan had rode his motorbike around Australia.

The carpenter by trade had served about 20 years in the Australian Army.

He had served two terms in East Timor and one in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea in various engineering roles.

Robyn Monaghan said her brother loved to travel to various battlefields around the world.

"He was also a very strong military enthusiast as well; he went over to Gallipoli for the 100th anniversary, and over to France for battlefield tours and then he toured England," she said.

"His next plan was to go to Canada and America. He would've been wanting to do the battlefield tours over there.

"He's got a lot of military friends."

The crash that claimed Mr Monaghan's life was the result of an awful and disastrous series of events in which a ute that was waiting to turn right onto Opportunity Drive was struck from behind by a station wagon.

The ute was propelled into the path of Mr Monaghan's motorbike. The two vehicles collided and Mr Monaghan died at the scene.

In a touching tribute online, his niece Bec Gimm wrote: "RIP uncle Laurie. We will all miss you. Now you can ride your motorbike all the time up in heaven".

Ms Gimm said she couldn't believe such a thing could happen and urged motorists to take care on the road.

Police are investigating the crash, and are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.