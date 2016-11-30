Motorcyclist injured in morning crash

A motorbike rider has been injured in a crash on the Ring Rd, Kalkie.

UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a four-wheel-drive this morning.

The motorcyclist received a serious arm injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The 66-year-old driver of the four-wheel-drive was uninjured.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are treating a motorcyclist after a serious crash at the corner of Bargara Rd and the Ring Rd, outside the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision between the motorbike and a car about 8am.

The motorcyclist, believed to be a male aged in his 50s, is understood to be in a serious condition.

Car and motorbike collide:

Traffic is being delayed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.