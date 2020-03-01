Motorcyclist injured at Goodwood Rd

A MOTORCYCLIST in his 70s was transported by rescue helicopter after he was involved in a traffic crash that happened on Goodwood and Woodgate Rds.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman described the crash as “a serious motorcycle and vehicle incident” which happened at about 11.51am.

The spokeswoman said critical care paramedics were currently examining the one patient, who had chest and leg injuries but was now in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the motorcyclist was travelling on Woodgate Rd, and had turned right into Goodwood Rd when he collided with the vehicle.

The rescue helicopter landed at Goodwood State School and left with its patient at about 1.10pm.