Motorcyclist dies from heat in outback

A MOTORCYCLIST has died in the West Australian outback from heat exposure while trying to complete an epic solo expedition from Darwin to Karratha.

Daniel Price, 31, an experienced motorcyclist, went missing in the remote Kimberley Region last week.

He last made contact on October 29, in which he said he was taking his 1000cc Honda Africa twin motorbike, along "dirt tracks", believed to be the Gibb River Road. Mr Price had camping gear with him.

But when he didn't show up for work on Thursday, loved ones contacted the police, WA Today reported.

On Saturday a body was found on an isolated dirt track along Gibb River Road during a search and rescue operation.

The body is understood to match Mr Price's description, and it appeared he had succumbed to extreme heat and dehydration.

"We were able to find him in a location that was very remote, very harsh and impassable at this time of the year," East Kimberley Police Inspector Greg Crofts told the ABC.

Police were able track his phone to a mobile tower in Wyndham, which helped them narrow their search.

Mr Price is understood to work as a fly-in, fly-out worker from Karratha.

Police said he became bogged in soft ground and became unwell despite having food and water.

Mr Price's death comes days after another man, 27, died from heat exposure while hiking at Kalbarri National Park.

Temperatures have averaged in the mid-40s over the past week in the lead-up to the region's wet season.

Travellers in the Kimberley are being encouraged to take a personal locating beacon, or EPIRB, on trips, the ABC reports.