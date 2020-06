MOTORCYCLE CRASH: Paramedics are on their way to a reported motorcycle crash in Ceradotus near Eidsvold. Picture: File

MOTORCYCLE CRASH: Paramedics are on their way to a reported motorcycle crash in Ceradotus near Eidsvold. Picture: File

PARAMEDICS are on scene at motorcycle crash along the Burnett Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said one crew is currently on scene near Kerwee Rd in Ceradotus.

The status of the rider is currently unknown.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said police are currently inbound to the crash.

More to come.