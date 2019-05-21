Menu
Crime

Motorcyclist cops suspension after 141kmh in 100kmh zone

21st May 2019
A MOTORCYCLIST has been stripped of his licence for six months after he was clocked more than 40kmh over the speed limit.

Crows Nest Police Sergeant Greg Dawes said the 56-year-old was detected travelling at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone at Geham last Wednesday.

Sgt Dawes said police intercepted on the man on the red Ducati on the New England Highway.

The man was issued a $1218 fine, and his licence was suspended for six months.

The high level speed was one of 25 traffic infringement notices issued by Crows Nest police in the past fortnight.

Toowoomba Chronicle

