Crash site at Tyson Street South Grafton
News

Motorcyclist, car collision closes highway

Jenna Thompson
Jarrard Potter
by and
8th Nov 2018 7:32 AM | Updated: 8:24 AM

UPDATE

POLICE are investigating the cause of this morning's collision between a car and a motorcycle. 

It is understood the vehicle was exiting a side street when the motorcycle, heading northbound, collided with the car. 

Westpac Life Saver Helicopter has reportedly landed at South Grafton airfield to transport the injured male motorcyclist.

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services have this morning responded to a road collision south of Grafton. 

The incident occurred on the Pacific Highway at Tyson Street with the highway closed in both directions. 

It is understood a motorcycle and car have collided, with the male motorcyclist sustaining leg injuries. 

Westpac Life Saver Helicopter is en route to collect the injured man. 

Pacific Highway closed in both directions
Pacific Highway closed in both directions Live Traffic NSW

Diversions

Northbound traffic is advised to use Centenary Drive to Grafton or continue north. 

Southbound traffic is advised to travel via Centenary Drive to rejoin the highway south of Grafton. 

Heavy vehicles should consider the New England Highway from Sydney.

More information as it comes to hand.

Grafton Daily Examiner

