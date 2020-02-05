Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hayden Strohfeldt faced court for allegedly riding almost 70km/h over the speed limit in wet conditions through Berrimah
Hayden Strohfeldt faced court for allegedly riding almost 70km/h over the speed limit in wet conditions through Berrimah
Crime

Motorcyclist allegedly ‘70km/h over speed limit’ in wet

by Sarah Matthews
5th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST was allegedly clocked riding almost 70km/h over the speed limit in wet conditions, a court has heard.

Hayden Strohfeldt, 25, appeared for the first time in Darwin Local Court on Tuesday after he was charged on January 10 with driving at a dangerous speed.

This charge applies when the alleged offender drives 45km/h or more over the speed limit. Police will allege Strohfeldt was pulled over by Darwin Traffic Operations about 7.30am after he was clocked riding his motorbike outbound on Wishart Rd, Berrimah at 147km/h in an 80km/h zone last month.

 

Hayden Strohfeldt faced Darwin Local Court on Tuesday over allegations that he rode his motorbike almost 70 km/h over the speed limit
Hayden Strohfeldt faced Darwin Local Court on Tuesday over allegations that he rode his motorbike almost 70 km/h over the speed limit

 

Acting Commander Neil Hayes from the Road Policing command said driving at such a speed in wet conditions was particularly irresponsible.

"Travelling at this speed in fine weather conditions is nothing short of dangerous, and in today's weather conditions is just a recipe for disaster," he said.

"People need to be aware of the risk they are not only posing to themselves, but to other road users," he said.

Strohfeldt will return to court on February 26.

More Stories

Show More
crime motorcyclist speed speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The rainfall farmers have been waiting 12 months for

        premium_icon The rainfall farmers have been waiting 12 months for

        Environment “IT’S been a long time coming,” says Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle, amid news the rainfall for the region has been more than expected.

        • 5th Feb 2020 3:28 PM
        Roads impacted as region receives decent rainfall totals

        Roads impacted as region receives decent rainfall totals

        News WITH the region’s recent downpour, several roads have been impacted with water over...

        Driver who killed son and partner wants shorter sentence

        premium_icon Driver who killed son and partner wants shorter sentence

        News Connie-Lee Rose Williams killed her family in an ice-fueled crash.

        Judge: Meth lab could have blown up with babies in home

        premium_icon Judge: Meth lab could have blown up with babies in home

        Crime Police find meth lab in laundry of family home