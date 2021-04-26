Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts motorcyclist after reported 'high speed crash' north west of Bundaberg in the Gladstone region.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts motorcyclist after reported 'high speed crash' north west of Bundaberg in the Gladstone region.
News

Motorcyclist airlifted after ‘high speed’ crash on Anzac Day

Mikayla Haupt
26th Apr 2021 9:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was airlifted to hospital after reportedly crashing his dirt bike at “high speed” on Anzac Day.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said the man was riding with his son at a dirt bike facility, north west of Bundaberg in the Gladstone region, when he lost control of his motorcycle.

“He was flung from the bike and suffered multiple injuries, including to his chest,” the spokesperson said.

“The man, who is aged in his fifties, was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service officers, before being transported to the rescue helicopter.”

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE STORIES

Originally published as Motorcyclist airlifted after ‘high speed’ crash on Anzac Day

bundaberg hospital lifelfight rescue qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        Premium Content Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        News About 213 state owned and managed public homes have been added to the Palaszczuk Government’s inventory every year since 2015.

        Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        Premium Content Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        News Passengers forced into hotel quarantine after flight delays

        ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        News Australia’s most decorated war hero has delivered a scathing attack on the...

        One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

        Premium Content One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

        News Paramedics were called to the scene after boating incident.