Motorcycle rider double airlifted after crash

RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Government Air came to the rescue of an injured motorcycle rider. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Government Air came to the rescue of an injured motorcycle rider. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MAN in his 40s has been double airlifted after being thrown from a motorcycle in the North Burnett Region.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew joined forces with a second aeromedical team, to airlift the patient to safety on Saturday afternoon.

The LifeFlight chopper flew to a private property in the North Burnett region, where the man had been riding until he was thrown from his bike.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the patient for multiple injuries before the helicopter arrived.

LifeFlight flew the man to Maryborough Airport, where the crew transferred him to a Queensland Government Air helicopter.

He was then flown, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor, to a hospital in southeast Queensland for further medical attention.