Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcycle rider dies en route to lunch

"Police were notified when the rider failed to make it home and officers commenced a search of the route taken by the riders.” Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Ashley Clark
by

A WEEKEND group motorcycle ride turned into tragedy yesterday after one rider was killed on a trip from Bundaberg through to North Isis.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said Forensic Crash Unit officers were investigating the crash which happened at Degilbo yesterday.

"Around 9am a group of motorcyclists travelled from Bundaberg through North Isis with a lunch planned on the Burnett River near Mount Perry Gayndah Rd," the spokesperson said.

"One of the riders, a 66-year-old man, failed to arrive after last being seen around 11.30am by other members of the group.

"Police were notified when the rider failed to make it home and officers commenced a search of the route taken by the riders."

The spokesperson said officers located the rider deceased later in the day after he lost control of the motorcycle, hit a sign and was thrown from the bike near Chowey Bridge.

Investigations are continuing.

Topics:  bundaberg police fatal police

Bundaberg News Mail
GALLERY: Amazing photos as surf finally arrives at Agnes

GALLERY: Amazing photos as surf finally arrives at Agnes

Hundreds of people took advantage of the Australia Day long weekend and flocked to Queensland's most northern surf beach.

Man thrown into glass window in CBD

Police question man thrown into glass.

Dave Facer and Moe Turaga help break up fight

WATCH: 4m tiger shark hooked on Fraser Island

REELED IN: A 4m tiger shark was reeled in off Fraser Island on Saturday.

WATCH: 4m tiger shark hooked on Fraser Island

Codeine ban could drive customers to anger: pharmacists

The drug will be unable to be sold without a prescription.

Local Partners