Motorbikes stolen from Bundaberg business

BIKES STOLEN: A Kawawaki KX250F off-road bike (pictured) was one of two bikes stolen from a Walla St business overnight. Photo Kawasaki

OFFENDERS have smashed their way into a Bundaberg business overnight before stealing two Kawasaki motorbikes.

Windows of the Walla St business were smashed before unknown offenders made off with the two off road bikes, a KX250F and a KX450, both green, black and white in colour, with new models of the bikes worth about $10,000 each.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing with the incident reported to police just before 8am.

Anyone with information which could assist police with can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stopper anonymously on 1800 333 000.