Police will be investigating the fatal that happened at Eltham on Tuesday
Police will be investigating the fatal that happened at Eltham on Tuesday Tessa Mapstone
Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Feb 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 21st Feb 2019 7:17 AM
MOTORCYCLE riders are being urged to update their road safety skills following the death of a man who hit a cow at Eltham.

A 33-year-old man died at the scene after he collided with a cow while riding east on Eltham Rd, east of Boatharbour Rd, about 5am on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner following the man's death.

The cow also died as a result of the crash.

In light of the accident, Motorcycle Council of NSW chairman Steve Pearce said it was important riders and drivers remained vigilant on the roads, especially in rural and regional areas.

"It's a tragedy when these things happen," Mr Pearce said.

"Motorcycle riders are the most vulnerable road users and the crash rate on country roads (for motorcycle riders) is higher than anywhere else in the state."

Mr Pearce said he hoped the tragedy yesterday would encourage riders to learn better safety precautions to deal with sudden road obstructions.

"Most riders have to ride more defensively on a country road," Mr Pearce said.

"Vision on corners and blind crests is something they really have to focus on.

"I would recommend rider training for riders in areas like (the Northern Rivers).

"There are ways to pull a bike up in an emergency and minimise the risk."

If an animal runs out in front of you or a car comes out of nowhere, you have to be able to pull a motorcycle up quickly.

"You can train drivers to look out for motorcycles but I think the best strategy is for motorcycle riders to be trained to handle emergency situations."

Meanwhile, drivers who spot stray animals on the road are urged to call their local council so rangers can take safety precautions.

