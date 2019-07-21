Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital.
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital.
News

Motorbike rider in serious condition after hitting ute

Tara Miko
by
21st Jul 2019 4:45 PM

A MOTORBIKE rider has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car on the edge of the Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley region today.

The male rider is believed to have taken a left-hand bend wide and clipped the rear tray of a passing ute on the Gatton Clifton Rd at West Haldon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm, with paramedics treating the man for shoulder and leg injuries.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital by rescue helicopter shortly before 3pm.

He was transported in a stable condition.

lockyer valley motorbike rider queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Anti-card activist asked to back up campaign claims

    premium_icon Anti-card activist asked to back up campaign claims

    News SHE said often people did not want to speak on the record about the cashless card because they were too embarrassed.

    Man rolls quad bike

    premium_icon Man rolls quad bike

    News MAN rolls quad bike

    Wide Bay/Burnett nursing home among audit's alarming finds

    premium_icon Wide Bay/Burnett nursing home among audit's alarming finds

    Health Residents at 16 facilities found to be at 'serious risk'

    Bundy Rum takes unique experience on the road

    premium_icon Bundy Rum takes unique experience on the road

    Business Innovative concept to be offered in Brisbane