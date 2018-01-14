Motorbike rider in horror head-on crash

A 23-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has suffered horrific injuries in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive.

Emergency services were met with the confronting scene as they arrived at the intersection of Johnston and Warrell Streets in Millbank just after 4pm Saturday.

Queensland Ambulance Services Martin Kelly senior operations manager said the rider suffered serious abdominal and two broken legs.

"He had a fractured upper leg on one side and a fractured lower leg on the other side and quite a serious laceration to the upper thigh and internal bleeding ,” he said.

"Paramedics stabilised him at the scene and he was taken in a serious condition to Bundaberg Hospital.”

Mr Kelly said the driver and passenger in the four-wheel drive, an off-duty nurse and a student paramedic were among the first people to assist the motorcyclist, with a number of other people also witnessing the crash.

"The sight would have been quite distressing for some people and I urge anyone who may have been at the scene to seek some help from their doctor or a mental health professional,” he said.

"They were quite significant injuries and it's the sort of incident where we would offer support to our members so it would be quite confronting for anyone who was not used to seeing something like that.”

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances of the incident were being investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit.