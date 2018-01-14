Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorbike rider in horror head-on crash

HORROR CRASH: A 23-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has suffered horrific injuries in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive.
HORROR CRASH: A 23-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has suffered horrific injuries in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive. File
Carolyn Booth
by

A 23-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has suffered horrific injuries in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive.

Emergency services were met with the confronting scene as they arrived at the intersection of Johnston and Warrell Streets in Millbank just after 4pm Saturday.

Queensland Ambulance Services Martin Kelly senior operations manager said the rider suffered serious abdominal and two broken legs.

"He had a fractured upper leg on one side and a fractured lower leg on the other side and quite a serious laceration to the upper thigh and internal bleeding ,” he said.

"Paramedics stabilised him at the scene and he was taken in a serious condition to Bundaberg Hospital.”

Mr Kelly said the driver and passenger in the four-wheel drive, an off-duty nurse and a student paramedic were among the first people to assist the motorcyclist, with a number of other people also witnessing the crash.

"The sight would have been quite distressing for some people and I urge anyone who may have been at the scene to seek some help from their doctor or a mental health professional,” he said.

"They were quite significant injuries and it's the sort of incident where we would offer support to our members so it would be quite confronting for anyone who was not used to seeing something like that.”

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances of the incident were being investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Bundaberg News Mail
Two-car crash at Alloway

Two-car crash at Alloway

EMERGENCY services have treated one person for minor injuries after two cars collided on Goodwood Rd.

Man in serious condition after crash

RESCUE MISSION: A man was airlifted to hospital after coming off his trail bike yesterday afternoon.

Man hospitalised in serious but stable condition

Lifguards reopen beach after shark moves on

Sharks warning sign.

It comes just a few days after a 2m shark was seen at Kellys Beach

Mayor's son, 17, in charge of boat while over the limit

IN COURT: Mayor Jack Dempsey's son Lachlan.

Burnett fishing trip ends with court date

Local Partners