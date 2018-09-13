Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorbike rider injured in roo crash

by Keagan Elder
13th Sep 2018 7:32 AM

A MAN riding a motorcycle collided with a kangaroo early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the 59-year-old rider suffered a hand injury.

The crash occurred on James Cook Drive, Douglas at 5.38am.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

While in a separate incident, a man believed to be a passenger in a ute has fallen from the vehicle and broken his leg in a crash on Palm Island.

The QAS spokeswoman said the 24-year-old man suffered a compound fracture to his leg in the single vehicle crash on Small Bay Road shortly after 1am.

The man was first taken to Palm Island Hospital but it's understood he will be flown to Townsville Hospital for further treatment.

car crash douglas editors picks roo crash

Top Stories

    Aged care nurse: Why I had to walk away

    premium_icon Aged care nurse: Why I had to walk away

    News CAROLYN Waters couldn't take it any longer. Now she's told her shocking story.

    Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    premium_icon Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    Council News Duffy lodges complaint against Bundaberg councillor

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    News Fireys responded to reports of a fire that destroyed a home

    • 13th Sep 2018 8:02 AM

    Local Partners