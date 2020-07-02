Menu
LOOK FAMILIAR?: Police believe the person in the image can assist them with their investigation into an incident where a motorcyclist allegedly rode on one wheel and evaded police.
Motorbike rider evades police after alleged wheelie

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 3:37 PM
A motorbike rider allegedly evaded police in Bundaberg North this morning.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 7.50am, an unknown person was riding an orange dirt bike with no plates attached inbound on Mount Perry Rd between Rosedale Rd and One Mile Rd.

“The bike rider was allegedly observed riding on the rear tyre only,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“The driver has then evaded police after initially stopping at the red light at the intersection with Walters St and Mount Perry Rd and proceeded through a red light towards Bundaberg CBD.

“Police believe the person in the image can assist them with their investigation into this matter.”

If you have any information about their identify or the offence itself, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and quote the police reference number: QP2001370660.

