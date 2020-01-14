Motorbike rider on drugs and on parole when caught

A MAN was found to have cannabis in his system when he crashed his motorbike into a pothole.

Andrew Lynton Haines fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to riding a motorbike while cannabis was in his system while not holding a particular class of license to drive the vehicle.

Police prosecuter Sergeant Grant Klaassen said "police attended a single vehicle motorbike crash the defendant had been riding his motorbike along the nature strip beside Rosedale Road and has hit a pothole and came off".

Sgt Klaasen said police did a road side test and found cannabis in his system and he was on parole at the time.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he took into account Haines was trying to get clean but also noted, "there was an accident which makes it a little bit more serious than a random stop".

Haines was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.