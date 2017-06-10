UPDATE: Motorbike rider dies after crash

CRASH: Police assess the scene of the crash on Rattray St.

UPDATE 11AM: A MAN who was transported to hospital in a critical condition after a single motorbike crash this morning has died.



A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the tragic news.

Multiple paramedics and police crews were called to the scene of the crash which happened at about 7.30am on Rattray St in Avenell Heights.

Paramedics worked to help the man, in his 50s, for some time before transporting him to Bundaberg Hospital, where he later died.



The spokeswoman said initial investigations indicated a medical condition was the cause of the crash.



Police are continuing investigations.

CRASH: Paramedics tend to a motorbike rider after a crash in Avenell Heights.

EARLIER: A MOTORBIKE rider is in a critical condition after crashing his bike in a suburban Bundaberg street this morning.

Emergency services crews rushed to the scene at Rattray St, Avenell Heights at about 7.30am to find a man in his mid-50s on the road unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics worked on the man for some time before transporting him to Bundaberg Hospital.

Police were also called to the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

More to come.