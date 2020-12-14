Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Crime

Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

14th Dec 2020 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has suffered broken bones and has had teeth knocked out after he was hit by a motorbike at a park south of Brisbane.

Police are seeking witnesses to the event at Evergreen Park at Loganlea about 5.30pm on Sunday.

They say the man was walking his dog in the park when he approached a man on a motorbike who was alleged riding dangerously in the area.

After an argument, the rider is alleged to have deliberately ridden his bike into the man.

The man was taken to Logan Hospital and has received treatment for a broken leg and jaw and missing teeth.

Anyone with information, or footage, is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

More Stories

crash hit and run motorbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: 8 times people’s social media use ended in court

        Premium Content EXPOSED: 8 times people’s social media use ended in court

        News While most use social media for keeping in touch with family and friends some have used it in the commission of a crime.

        REVEALED: Bundaberg suburbs targeted by thieves

        Premium Content REVEALED: Bundaberg suburbs targeted by thieves

        News The crime class offences in this category include stealing, shop stealing and fuel...

        Saucy business rises after fires and pandemic

        Premium Content Saucy business rises after fires and pandemic

        News Known as the secret weapon of most kitchens, a former Bundy woman and her husband...

        Take back control: New planners released to empower

        Premium Content Take back control: New planners released to empower

        News Offering a range of organisation tools and courses, the successful Bundaberg...