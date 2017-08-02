24°
Motorbike engine misfire in Bundaberg online fraud case

2nd Aug 2017 7:45 AM
KARL Ingle advertised a motorbike engine he was selling for $1300 on the internet.

But after a man paid a deposit into Ingle's bank account both Ingle and the engine failed to arrive at a scheduled handover.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court the fraud happened between October 26 and November 11.

The victim complained to police, saying he paid a $500 deposit into Ingle's bank account and a meeting was set to take place at a truck stop near Gladstone but Ingle never showed up to deliver the engine.

Ingle, a farm hand, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said when the victim attempted to later retrieve his $500 deposit Ingle only returned $100 into the man's account.

The man had had no more contact with Ingle and was still owed $400.

Police began an investigation and during an interview Ingle told them he did receive $500 "but claims there was a misunderstanding”.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Ingle offered numerous versions of what had happened, and he had prior convictions for similar offences.

He told the court Ingle was not suited to a community service order due to constant reoffending and had not engaged with Corrective Services as ordered following previous offending.

Ingle had also been convicted for urinating in a public stairwell, causing wilful damage and failing to appear at court.

When Ingle again claimed the fraud had been a result of "a miscommunication”, Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she did not accept that.

After Ms Merrin defined the charge of fraud, Ingle said: "I'm not guilty then”.

Ms Merrin immediately vacated his guilty plea and ordered a brief of evidence for a hearing. The case will return to court this month.

Bundaberg News Mail

