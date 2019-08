The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper lands on the beach. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MAN, aged in his 40s, who crashed his motorbike on the beach in the Noosa area on Saturday, is recovering in hospital.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, landing on the beach about 4.30pm.

The man suffered lower limb injuries and was transported in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue base.

He was then transported via road to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital at Birtinya.