Motorbike and dingy stolen in separate thefts

Motorbike theft

POLICE are investigating a matter where a black 1998 Yamaha XV250 motorcycle was stolen from a property on Wattle Street, Thabeban.

Modifications have been made to the motorcycle, including larger handlebars, a springer seat and "looks like an imitation Harley."

The motorcycle also has Queensland registration plates, reading 758RM.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on or Crime Stoppers on and quote the reference number QP1901344538.

Dingy stolen

A MAN from Kepnock has had his dinghy stolen from Burnett Heads.

The aluminium Stessco dinghy was secured with a chain and lock at the Strathdee boat ramp, when it was stolen on October 28, between 3 and 6pm.

Police advised that the vehicle is unregistered, with wheels at the rear and reinforced within the wheels on the inside.

If you have any information, please contact police and quote QP1902133327.