Motivated by hunger: Man stole chips, cash in servo robbery

The court heard Harrison pulled a knife on Bundaberg service station employee before demanding money from the till.

A court has heard how a young man's offending was "motivated by hunger" when he stole cash and chips from a local service station.

Alexander Cedric Melvin Harrison, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court yesterday to one count of armed robbery.

The court heard Harrison went to the Coles Express service station on Barolin St on May 9 where he picked up a packet of chips before pulling out a knife.

He used the knife to threaten the employee behind the counter, who was the only person working at the store, telling her to "shut up and open the till".

Harrison made off with $185 in cash.

He was identified from CCTV and on May 11 police conducted a search and found him with the clothes he was wearing during the robbery, a knife and the money.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly tendered a victim impact statement to the court from the employee who said she continues to suffer from anxiety after the incident and had decreased her work hours.

Ms Kelly told the court Harrison had a limited criminal history and had spent one day in pre-sentence custody.

Harrison's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client had a "quiet personality" and was bullied at school.

He said his client's offending was "motivated by hunger" and he was couch surfing or sleeping in parks at the time.

Mr Cassidy said Harrison's parents both used drugs in his formative years and that he was subjected to violence.

He said Harrison was introduced to alcohol at 12 years old and marijuana at 14.

Mr Cassidy said Harrison was "deeply remorseful" for his actions and was working towards getting his driver's licence.

He said Harrison had "real prosects" of rehabilitation.

Judge Tony Moynihan took into account Harrison's plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Judge Moynihan also took into account the victim impact statement tendered to the court and Harrison's remorse for his actions.

Harrison was sentenced to three years imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

A conviction was recorded.