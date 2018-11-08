Mothers-to-be at risk as gestational diabetes rates rise

HEALTH WATCH: Gestational diabetes has become the fastest growing type of diabetes diagnosed in Queensland, affecting thousands, and Bundaberg mums-to-be are no exception to the trend.

HEALTH WATCH: Gestational diabetes has become the fastest growing type of diabetes diagnosed in Queensland, affecting thousands, and Bundaberg mums-to-be are no exception to the trend. iStock

GESTATIONAL diabetes has become the fastest growing type of diabetes diagnosed in Queensland, affecting thousands of pregnant women - and Bundaberg mums-to-be are no exception to the trend.

According to Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services, the number of women being managed with medication for gestational diabetes in Bundaberg has risen as the targets for ongoing management of the condition decrease, with some women finding it challenging to achieve the benchmark solely through exercise and diet.

"The number of women being diagnosed with GDM has risen since the implementation of new guidelines several years ago, however not as much as initially anticipated,” Bundaberg Hospital director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr Elize Bolton said.

Because gestational diabetes affects thousands of pregnant women throughout Queensland (12 per cent of all pregnant Queenslanders are impacted), health authorities have now called on expectant mothers to reduce their risk of developing the condition by adopting healthy habits such as a well-balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Since 2015, the number of women in the state diagnosed with the condition while pregnant has risen by 1.4 per cent.

Significantly below the Queensland average is the national rate, which is currently sitting at 2.5 per cent, according to the NDSS Australian Diabetes Map.

Across the 4670 postcode, it's 2.1 per cent.

Bundaberg Hospital's Dr Bolton said mothers with gestational diabetes were treated locally through WBHHS's gestational diabetes high-risk clinic, where obstetricians, registered midwives, diabetes educators and dietitians provided support and information about what gestational diabetes is, the implications for mother and baby, dietary advice and other aspects of managing the condition.

Women and their families also receive ongoing holistic support from their care team as well as regular monitoring of their blood glucose levels.

Gestational diabetes is linked to increased insulin resistance that develops during pregnancy, resulting in maternal hyperglycaemia.

"Once diagnosed, women attend an education session with a dietitian and diabetes educator in a group setting. Women are given verbal and written information, which is tailored to their needs in a supportive environment. Support is available throughout the woman's pregnancy,” Dr Bolton said.

"Women from outlying rural areas such as Gin Gin, Childers and North Burnett, travel to Bundaberg for local clinics, but there is an opportunity for them to use telehealth services to access the RBWH clinic.”

Deputy Director General of Queensland Health's Clinical Excellence Division Dr John Wakefield said if not managed correctly, gestational diabetes could have serious implications for mothers and babies.

"There are some simple steps that women can take to reduce their risk. These include maintaining a healthy weight during pregnancy by monitoring weight gain, participating in regular physical activity, and eating a well-balanced diet which meets the nutritional requirements for pregnancy.”

Gestational diabetes usually disappears after the baby is born, but persistent diabetes, such as Type 2, cannot be excluded until after pregnancy.