Mothers paying the price for legal pressure on doctors

Doctors being sued are on factor behind the ongoing rural maternity health crisis

LAWYERS who sued doctors at the turn of the millennium are to blame for the lack of maternity services in regional Queensland today, a prominent Mackay gynaecologist has claimed.

Dr Bill Boyd said the intense legal pressure put on healthcare providers in the early 2000s through lawsuits drove many specialists from the bush.

"People decided they didn't want to provide those services any more for fear of being sued by lawyers, so a lot of people stopped delivering babies in rural and remote areas," he said.

"My insurance premium in 2004 was $74,000.

"That was the premium I had to pay for the privilege of delivering babies, and that had to be paid before the first baby of the year was born."

Dr Boyd's comments come after a shocking report found that babies born in areas with no maternity services are four times more likely to die than babies born in similar areas with those services.

Clermont, Moranbah, Bowen and Collinsville are just four of 40 towns in Queensland that have lost public hospital maternity services since 1995.

The state's peak medical body, AMA Queensland, said the rising costs for patients, obstetricians and gynaecologists is one key cause of the decline in rural maternity health services.

"Prohibitively expensive indemnity insurance is still one of the reasons for increasing out-of-pocket expenses for women trying to access care with a private obstetrician," a spokesperson said.

"Coupled with a plethora of health insurance products that specifically exclude pregnancy care from their list of covered conditions, obstetricians are finding it harder to keep the doors open."

The state government will reconvene a 2014 task force to assess the 'ongoing viability' of maintaining or opening rural maternity clinics.