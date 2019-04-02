Burdekin teenagers Ryan Beckman (left) and Braydan Carter-Mathews were killed in a horror crash near Tully. Pictures: Supplied

Burdekin teenagers Ryan Beckman (left) and Braydan Carter-Mathews were killed in a horror crash near Tully. Pictures: Supplied

THE community is rallying around the families of four Burdekin teenagers who were involved in a horror crash in the Far North on Saturday.

Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Shawn Wood, 18, all lost their lives when their car left the road and crashed into the Tully River.

Family confirmed the four friends had met up on Friday night to celebrate Ryan's new full-time job at a Tully banana farm.

A Gofundme page had raised more than $8000 as of this afternoon as friends, family and the community helped raise money for Braydan's funeral.

The page set up by Tracey Hatzipaulou urged people to give what they could to help Braydan's mum.

Braydan Carter-Mathews with his mum Rachel. Picture: Gofundme



"Mothers are not meant to bury their sons, it's every parent's worst nightmare. It's something you wouldn't wish upon your worst enemy, not a single soul on the planet is prepared for it when it happens," Tracey said.

"Well for Rachel, this nightmare has become very very real. While the rest of the world keeps spinning her world has stopped.

"As you can imagine life still goes on and it's not easy at the best of times, with three other beautiful kids depending on her, a job she needs to get back to to survive like the rest of us we can begin to imagine the challenge that lies ahead for her, from time to time we ALL need a hand, one way or another."

A Gofundme page has also been created for the family of Ryan Beckman on behalf of his mum Joanne, as well as a fundraising page for Shawn to also help with funeral costs.

Braydan, Ryan and Shawn's friend Tom Breen, 19, was rushed to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition this afternoon.

Tom Breen, 19, remains in a critical condition in Townsville Hospital.

Speaking in Cairns this afternoon, Inspector Peter Flori pushed the road safety message in the wake of the tragedy.

"This is devastating for our community," Insp Flori said.

"Road trauma is something that affects the whole community.

"We are approaching the school holidays and Easter periods and we're just asking the community to be very mindful of road safety, and to look and understand the Fatal Five and look after each other.

"The police enforcement cannot do this by ourselves, we need the community to help us to keep ourselves safe on the road."