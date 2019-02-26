Mum’s fake excuse before killing kids

THE mother who shot her three children in a wooded area in northern Kent County in the United States unexpectedly picked them up from school the day of their deaths, investigators say.

Kent County Sheriff's Office detectives said Aubrianne Moore showed up at the children's school in the middle of the day to pick them up, saying they had a doctor's appointment, which investigators determined was fake, Fox News reported.

Authorities said the 28-year-old mother took her children to lunch and then went to a wooded area behind a home in the 300 block of 19 Mile Road on Monday. Once there, she took the children one by one into the woods and shot them with a bolt-action hunting rifle.

The crime scene published by Fox News.

After the children were shot, Moore put them back in her car and drove them to her boyfriend's home in the 200 block of 19 Mile Road and shot herself, authorities said.

Moore's boyfriend found the bodies of six-year-old Cassidy Rodery, eight-year-old Kyrie Rodery and his daughter, two-year-old Alaina Rau, inside the vehicle in his home's driveway over an hour later. Moore's body was found just outside the vehicle, authorities said.

A social worker recommended Moore receive mental health treatment in September after exhibiting strange behaviour, court documents show.

A petition for mental health treatment filed in Newaygo County Probate Court says Moore wasn't eating because she thought her food was contaminated, she was keeping her kids home from school because her TV said there would be a school bus crash, and she was staying awake at night out of fear burglars would break into her home.

Court documents show Moore was diagnosed with "unspecified schizophrenia", and she had an inability to understand her need for treatment.

Moore was recommended to receive 60 days of inpatient treatment at Forest View Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was discharged on deferral status on September. 28.

Authorities said Moore was also making statements on social media that indicated she thought her children were in danger. Investigators suspect that may have led to Monday's shooting.

