Lanefield home destroyed by fire
News

'It's gone up very quickly': Blaze engulfs family home

Andrew Korner
by
27th Aug 2018 4:07 PM | Updated: 5:35 PM
A WOMAN and three children fled their home moments before it was consumed by flames this afternoon.

Fire took hold of the timber home at Stevens Rd, Lanefield, near Rosewood, about 1.35pm.

It is believed the fire started in one of the rooms and the family members fled quickly and rang Triple-0.

By the time fire crews arrived, there was nothing they could do to stop it from being destroyed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Area Commander Ross Mutzelburg said crews worked quickly to protect property near the home from being consumed.

"Being a Queenslander home it has gone up very quickly, the crews concentrated on an earth mover that had flames coming right up to it and they also protected a shed behind the house," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"Luckily the mother and the kids were out of the house and have only sustained some very minor injuries."

 

Fire destroys a house at 29 Stevens Road Lanefield.
Fire destroys a house at 29 Stevens Road Lanefield. Cordell Richardson

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a woman and three children were assessed on scene for minor injuries, including burns.

None required transport to hospital.

A family member told the QT that the mother burned her hands while trying to stop the fire.

Police were also on scene, however Mr Mutzelburg said initial investigations of the fire suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

"The family was in the house and they have noticed a bit of smoke," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"They have then found a room on fire, got out of the house and dialled Triple-0."

