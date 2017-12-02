Mother of trawler victim pens heartfelt thanks to our region

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

ROSEMARY Leahy, the mother of Benjamin Leahy, one of the fishermen who died off the coast of Seventeen Seventy last month, has penned an emotional piece to those who helped during the search for the ill-fated trawler, the Dianne:

"The family of Benjamin Leahy would like to sincerely thank the Gladstone, Agnes Water and The Town of 1770 communities for the outstanding effort they put into the search for the FV Dianne and her missing crew.

"Ben's family would like to make special mention of the Gladstone police force and other professionals involved who worked tirelessly and courageously in very difficult and challenging conditions.

"We also commend the many volunteers who were involved. So many locals and people from the wider community spent long days searching and using their own resources. Their efforts are truly appreciated.

"The Gladstone, Agnes Water and The Town of 1770 communities showed great compassion and many kindnesses were extended to us and to the other grieving families.

"We are so very grateful. Your community spirit is something of which to be proud."

MISSING: The four men still missing after the sinking of the Dianne.

The Dianne overturned in Bustard Bay on October 16 with seven crewmen on board.

The bodies of 30-year-old fisherman Adam Hoffman and Mrs Leahy's son, 45-year-old skipper Ben Leahy, were found inside by police divers over the following days.

Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor, while four remaining men remain unaccounted for.

Police announced on Thursday that a salvage operation was due to begin yesterday, however the operation was delayed by poor weather.

The trawler is set to be towed to Bundaberg after being raised from the ocean floor.

A barge remains in place over the wreck ready to begin the operation today should the weather allow it.