Mother Nature delays sugar crushing again

SEASON STALLS: Bundaberg Sugar's David Pickering says the Melbourne Cup day storm will harvesting by a few days. Paul Donaldson BUN110717STCK12

THE battering of Bundy's sugar industry by wild weather has continued.

Crushing has once again been delayed because of Mother Nature.

Bundaberg Sugar operations general manager David Pickering told the NewsMail the storm had delayed harvesting by a few days for both Millaquin and Bingera mills.

"Many powerlines and trees down across North Bundaberg delayed transport of cane to Bingera mill until tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

"Both mills are expected to resume crushing operations tomorrow although harvesting may be slower than normal.”

Following record rainfall in October and the storm this week, the season end is now expected to be delayed by three weeks, finishing around November 25 at Bingera and December 6 at Millaquin.

Cane grower Allan Dingle last month spoke with the NewsMail from his boat afloat in one of his flooded fields.

FARM FLOOD: Canegrowers Bundaberg chairman Allan Dingle at his cane farm on Moorlands Rd after last month's rain. Mr Dingle used a boat to check on his farm, where water was well above his crop. Contributed

Mr Dingle's Moorlands Rd property sits on the Kolan River at the time the water was about 4m deep, metres above the sugar cane

The water level at the property was higher than that during the 2010-2011 flood.

At the time, Mr Dingle said what the remainder of the season would be like was up in the air.

"We've gone from extremely dry to extremely wet,” he said.

"This is the wettest October we've had.

"We needed just that happy medium but it doesn't work that way.”

The Bundy Canegrowers chairman said the weather was also likely to affect the CCS in the sugar.

But as with Mother Nature, it was out of the farmers' hands, he said - they just had to hope for the best.