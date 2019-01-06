Mother questioned over toddler on car roof

This little man is lucky to have escaped injury after riding on top of a car roof for about 10 minutes. Picture: Nine News

Update: Police will allege the mother of a four-year-old boy filmed riding on the roof of a car on a Perth Highway for about 10 minutes neglected to properly restrain the child.

Security camera footage obtained by Nine News shows a boy in nothing but a nappy clinging to the roof racks of a car being driven by his mother.

The incident took place at around 5.45pm on Friday on the Tonkin Highway between the suburbs of Camillo and Harrisdale.

The boy on top of the car being driven by his mother. Picture: Nine News

A spokesman for WA Police told News Corp Australia a 36-year-old woman is assisting police with their inquiries.

He confirmed there were two other children in the car but they were properly restrained in their seats.

It's believed the mother was unaware the child was on the roof of the moving car.

"Other motorists managed to get the attention of the driver who stopped and placed the child in the car before driving away," the police spokesman told News Corp Australia.

Witnesses said the toddler “seemed fine”. Picture: Nine News

Canning Vale Police responded to reports of the bizarre incident and located the Holden Captiva driving into a petrol station on Nicholson Road, Harrisdale.

"Police observed three children in the car, two secured in child restraint seats however it will be alleged that a four-year-old boy was unrestrained."

Witnesses told the Nine Network the boy was oblivious to the danger he was in.

"The child seemed fine and looked like he was enjoying himself," a witness said.

Other witness said they felt "sick to the stomach" after seeing the boy on the moving car.