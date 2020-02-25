Mother daughter duo are keeping it green

CLEAN Up Australia Day is this Sunday and a number of events are taking place across the region.

One mother daughter duo are organising a beach clean at Oaks Beach in Burnett Heads.

Hannah Reed said she was working for one of the companies sponsoring the event, ENYO, so she jumped on board to organise her own event.

“I have always cared about the environment and as I have gotten older I have found more ways to be active in preserving the environment,” she said.

Ms Reed said she had always brought up her daughter to be environmentally concious as well.

“My daughter (Sapphire) and I always pick up rubbish when we go to the beach, but we have never organised one.

“I was so excited when I got the opportunity.

“Sapphire is a little eco warrior.”

Ms Reed said they had seen the turtles on Oaks Beach so felt it was fitting to organise a clean up in a spot where the turtles frequent.

Join the clean up at Oaks Beach from 8am to 10am at https://bit.ly/32qvSnu.

Bags and gloves are provided just bring a hat, sunscreen and water or search Clean Up Australia to find an event near you.