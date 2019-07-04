Mother cops jail time for forgery, perverting justice

Christine Ann Roque Lee, 32, was sentenced in Maroochydore District Court for fraud and forgery offences which stemmed from a police investigation into documents she lodged to court regarding previous charges.

Christine Ann Roque Lee, 32, was sentenced in Maroochydore District Court for fraud and forgery offences which stemmed from a police investigation into documents she lodged to court regarding previous charges. Amber Hooker

A MOTHER narrowly avoided further time behind bars after she forged psychologists' letters, character references, a TAFE diploma and medical records in a bid to lessen court sentences.

Police charged Christine Ann Roque Lee, 32, with fraud and forgery offences after they investigated documents she tendered to support her submissions in a disqualified driving hearing before Maroochydore Magistrates Court in May last year.

Maroochydore District Court today heard Lee gave the prosecution a falsified medical history, reference letters under the hands of various people, a psychologist's letter and a TAFE diploma she was not entitled to.

Judge Gary Long told the court this sparked an investigation into a separate hearing in August 2017, when Lee received a suspended jail term and an Intensive Corrections Order for common assault and public nuisance.

When police discovered she had also provided the prosecution with false records during these proceedings, Lee was re-sentenced and served 112 days in jail before she was released on parole in November last year.

Lee pleaded guilty in May and was today sentenced on one charge each of attempting to pervert justice, knowingly using fabricating evidence, using something to forge a document and two counts each of uttering forged documents and forging documents with intent to defraud.

Judge Gary Long described her offending as an "affront to the system of justice" and said Lee's position was further complicated by the "repetition" of her offending.

Judge Long told the court Lee's complex criminal and traffic histories showed a disregard for court orders, and included convictions for driving, drugs, property and violence-related charges.

Until July 2, 2015 Lee had mostly received fines until she was ordered to pay $11,000 restitution and handed a jail term for fraud and burglary.

Judge Long told the court Lee was cooperative with police investigations regarding the current charges before the court.

Lee admitted she had created and doctored documents on her computer and printed them at home, and further admitted to possessing a drug utensil and stolen phone which found during a search of her home.

Judge Long told the court while Lee was incarcerated her mother had supported her two special-needs children, a 10-year-old son who was injured in an accident several years ago and a daughter, 4, with minor cerebral palsy.

Prosecutor Alex Stark and defence solicitor Michael Robinson did not make further submissions during today's proceedings.

Judge Long dealt a head sentence of two-and-a-half-years' jail for perverting justice.

Lee was released on immediate parole with the 112 days in custody declared as time served.

Lee will remain on parole until June 2020 with the balance of her jail term suspended for three years.