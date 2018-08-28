Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother, child found dead in home

by Natalie Wolfe
28th Aug 2018 7:32 PM

THE bodies of a mother and child have been found inside a home on the Central Coast of NSW.

Emergency services were called to the home on Kilpa Rd in the suburb of Wyongah just before 2pm today.

Inside the home they found the bodies of a mother and an eight-year-old boy, a NSW Police statement to news.com.au said.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes established a crime scene and detectives are investigating.

Police could not comment on the cause of death but did confirm officers were not looking for any other people relating to the incident.

Tuggerah Lakes police command acting inspector Matt Kelly confirmed to the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate the two deaths were a murder-suicide.

NSW Police said the investigation was in its early stages and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

 

Kilpa Rd, Wyongah. Picture: Google Maps
Kilpa Rd, Wyongah. Picture: Google Maps

 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
central coast crime editors picks nsw

Top Stories

    INTERACTIVE: Bundaberg schools' NAPLAN report card released

    premium_icon INTERACTIVE: Bundaberg schools' NAPLAN report card released

    News BUNDABERG students are lagging behind the rest of the state when it comes to reading and writing.

    Lifeline: Farmer, former Bundy Health boss's drought battle

    premium_icon Lifeline: Farmer, former Bundy Health boss's drought battle

    News The kindness of one farmer to another resulted in much needed feed

    UPDATE: Man remains in hospital after serious farm injury

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man remains in hospital after serious farm injury

    News Man, 27, remains in Brisbane hospital after farm injury

    Local Partners