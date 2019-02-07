Menu
AT THE SCENE: A young Tara mother has admitted in Dalby Magistrates Court to burning down her home on Thursday morning.
Mother admits to burning down her own home

7th Feb 2019 3:55 PM
A YOUNG mother has admitted to burning down her own home.

While the remains of her home were still smouldering, Natalie Jane Nystrom, 24, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon facing one count of arson for the alleged torching of her Naughtin St home at Tara.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were called to the property just after 6am on Thursday where the home was fully engulfed by flames.

No one was inside the house at the time of the incident and the house was completely destroyed.

Nystrom appeared in court without representation but wished to make her own bail application.

Magistrate Robbie Davies acknowledged Nystrom may be suffering from mental health issues.

When Magistrate Davies asked where she would live if she did receive bail, Nystrom replied, "I don't have a house any more, I burnt it down."

The matter was adjourned to Friday morning. 

