Moth-er of a moth plucked from toad's mouth

AFTER hearing a "ruckus”, Agnes Water's David Molony saved a huge moth from becoming a toad's dinner.
Mr Molony said it was the first time he'd ever seen such a a moth of that size and he couldn't stand-by and watch it be eaten.
He pulled the moth from the toad's mouth and posted a photo on Facebook .
Queensland Museum senior curator Chris Burwell said he thought it was a female giant wood moth.
"If you know what to look for, their caterpillars, which bore in the trunk or larger branches of eucalypts, can be relatively common, but I wouldn't say that you come across the moths themselves all that often,” he said.
