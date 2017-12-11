Moth-er of a moth plucked from toad's mouth

MOTH-ER OF A MOTH: David Molony posted this photo of a giant moth on the Agnes Water Community Facebook page.

MOTH-ER OF A MOTH: David Molony posted this photo of a giant moth on the Agnes Water Community Facebook page. Facebook / David Molony

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

AFTER hearing a "ruckus”, Agnes Water's David Molony saved a huge moth from becoming a toad's dinner.

Mr Molony said it was the first time he'd ever seen such a a moth of that size and he couldn't stand-by and watch it be eaten.

He pulled the moth from the toad's mouth and posted a photo on Facebook .

Queensland Museum senior curator Chris Burwell said he thought it was a female giant wood moth.

"If you know what to look for, their caterpillars, which bore in the trunk or larger branches of eucalypts, can be relatively common, but I wouldn't say that you come across the moths themselves all that often,” he said.

If there's an extraordinary animal in your backyard, email a photo to emma.reid@news-mail.com.au.