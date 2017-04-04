Most weed common in coastal regions

WEED OF THE WEEK: In Queensland painted spurge (Euphorbia cyathophora ) is most prevalent in farming land, native pastures, waste areas, open forests, roadsides and creek banks, but is also a weed of beaches and offshore islands in the north.

PAINTED spurge, Botanical name Euphorbia cyathophoraalso and also known as dwarf poinsettia, is a native plant of tropical North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America.

This species has a widespread, but scattered, distribution throughout much of Australia.

It is most common in the coastal districts of Queensland and northern New South Wales, in scattered coastal areas in the Northern Territory and in the northern and western parts of Western Australia, and found on several Australian northern offshore islands, and on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

It is also invasive in many other parts of the world, including on numerous Pacific islands.

In Queensland, painted spurge is most prevalent in farming land, native pastures, waste areas, open forests, roadsides and creek banks, but is also a weed of beaches and offshore islands in the north.

Painted spurge is ranked among the top 200 environmental weeds in south-eastern Queensland, and north-eastern New South Wales, and appears on numerous local governments' environmental weed priority lists in these regions.

Painted spurge prefers sandy soils, but will grow in dry clay soils, particularly in disturbed sites.

It can also be found as a weed of coastal sand dunes and hind-dune areas on beaches and is also relatively common in coastal and sub-coastal riparian zones. It can form mono-species populations along creeks.

Commonly spread through irresponsible dumping of garden waste, the fast growing tall herb can quickly multiply to dominate an area.

Where some disturbance has occurred, the weed can totally cover the area, suppressing native plant regeneration. Painted spurge competes with other plants for water and space.

Euphorbia cyathophora is poisonous to humans and animals. Even insects will not eat the leaves. Its stems contain a white milky sap (i.e. latex) that is highly irritating when it comes into contact with the skin or when it is accidentally rubbed into the eyes.

Description

PAINTED Spurge is an annual herbaceous plant with an upright habitat growing to around 70-90cm in height; this plant can be distinguished by its distinctive reddish-pink leaves (bracts) directly below its inconspicuous flowers. The small yellow flowers mature into 3-lobed fruits containing small dark brown seeds.

The leaves are fiddle-shaped and are alternately arranged along the stem.

Painted spurge reproduces by seed. The capsules open explosively when mature, expelling the seeds short distances. They may also be spread by water movement and is dumped garden waste.

Control

SEEDLINGS and smaller plants can be hand-pulled, bagged and disposed of, but not in the green waste section of local rubbish dumps. Gloves should be worn, as the milky sap may cause skin irritations.

Herbicide applications will easily kill Painted Spurge but follow up inspections and applications are necessary.

. Article writer Ian Read can be contacted 0741599365, or email ian.read7@bigpond.com.au

. Phone Landcare president Michael Johnson on 0422297062 for weed project details and monthly meeting times, or email bundylandcare@gmail.com