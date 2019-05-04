MOST STYLISH: Bundy's glitterati revealed

Jame Straker from Gypsy N Folk is one of 20 locals who spoke to us about what style means to them.

BUNDABERG might get a bad reputation, but it's home to some of the most creative and stylish people you'll ever meet.

Here is a selection of some of those people and what inspires them and the stories they wear.

Rebecca Hutchins. Mike Knott BUN280319LES4

Bec Hutchins

MANY in the community would recognise Bec Hutchins for her on-stage roles in plays such as Les Miserables.

But off-stage, she takes her cues from the the silver screen.

"Growing up I was always inspired by the glamorous actresses I watched with adoration on Saturday afternoon," she said.

"The flair of Carmen Miranda, the classic wide leg trouser on Lauren Bacall, the patent T-bar shoe of Judy Garland.

"What's more they all seemed to accessorise with stylish hats, gloves, stoles and stockings that completed each outfit. They were all so effortlessly chic and romantic, with their big doe eyes melting the screen, their fashion doing the same.

"I have never graced the cover of Vogue, and in a world of Instagram, fashion seems to change by the minute, it makes it hard for one to keep up."

Ms Hutchins said it was all about finding accessories that matched with our climate.

"Our tropical climate doesn't allow us to accessorise like glamorous screen sirens, but you can always find me hiding behind a pair of sunglasses (not by choice, rather to be sun-smart) and with a handbag," she said.

"Only if I am going to the races or a formal lunch do I actually plan my entire outfit, otherwise you will see me flaunting local Australian designers, such as, Spell and Arnhem, Sass and Bide, Zimmerman and Rachael Gilbert for special occasions.

"Sometimes I'm so mismatched, it actually works."

Ms Hutchins said she likes to change it up.

"Fashion is interpretive, that's why I love it so," she said.

"Sometimes I want to be a movie star, sometimes the girl-next-door and sometimes I don't want to get out of my trakky daks! Go figure!

"Fashion allows you to be whoever you want to be, so I say... just enjoy it!"

Beris Gaal. Mike Knott BUN020519STYLE1

Beris Gaal

THINGS have changed a lot over the years.

No one understands this better than local lover of fashion Beris Gaal.

Beris still remembers the days when day and night came with their own set dress codes.

"When I was 20 you never wore anything shiny in the daytime and drop earrings were only worn at night," she said.

"You never wore lace in the daytime, whereas now you get lace tops to go with pants and we never wore pants unless it was something like a picnic and we always wore stockings."

Beris misses the full skirts of yesteryear, but said she certainly doesn't miss the ironing and starching that went along with the flowing fabric and petticoats.

She remembers an era where there were maybe 10-12 colours and that was it.

Now there are a multitude of shades.

Her favourite thing to wear? Bright colours.

Brad Marsellos. Mike Knott BUN150419BRAD7

Brad Marsellos

BUNDABERG ABC journalist Brad Marsellos isn't afraid to admit he's gone troppo. Fashion-wise, that is.

"I like to describe my style as troppo," he said.

"Fashion is about being inspired by your environment and the world around you, Bundy is hot and sweaty and that makes for mashing up bold colours, prints and under-dressing.

"It's not like Melbourne where you have to dress like you are attending a funeral."

Mr Marsellos, who can often be seen around town on his prized three-wheeler bicycle, said he liked to achieve big style for a small price tag.

"I mainly dress from op shops purchases, this outfit (pictured) cost me around $10," he revealed.

Bree Kaufusi. Mike Knott BUN240419BREE2

Bree Kaufusi

THE High Street Dressing Room's Bree Kaufusi knows what it's like to be a busy mum.

"I'm forever taking kids to netball training or here or there so my style is a bit of an off-duty look - on-trend but comfortable," she says.

"My main focus was to cater for that market of young mums who are busy but still want to look on-trend."

Carol Christensen. Contributed

Carol Christensen

CAROL Christensen's passion for fashion started when she was just a teenager.

"I designed and sewed my own outfits, opened fashion boutiques and have been inspired ever since by designer fashions," she said.

Mrs Christensen said she would always have a love for classy clothes.

"Creativity keeps you feeling young and vibrant," she said.

"I'm dressed for the theatre of my life every day.

"I get a real kick out of it."

ON TREND: Fashion designer and photographer Charles Cannon spends some time one the other side of the lens for the NewsMail's search for Bundaberg's most stylish. Tahlia Stehbens

Charles Cannon

LIGHTNING Boy clothing designer Charles Cannon likes his fashion comfortable and free.

"I find inspiration in my emotional state of each day,," he said.

"Long, flowing, comfortable pieces make me feel safe and secure.

"I'm also inspired by colder weather cause I love contrasting layers, I come alive in the winter time!"

Mr Cannon has the following tips.

"I always tell people to wear clothes for you," he advised.

"Don't worry about what people may say or think. Oh and layers are your friend!"

Jame Straker. Contributed

Jame Straker

GYPSY N Folk owner Jame Straker spends a lot of time with beautiful things.

"I think when you're confident in your own skin, whatever you wear is beautiful, because you're happy," she said.

"Yeah clothes are cool, but your intention and energy to others is what's really important."

To feel good, Ms Straker likes to get physical.

"I love to move my body, so if I'm not dancing around at work, you'll defiantly catch me in a messy bun and gym tights," she said.

"I've recently started to collaborate with Lorna Jane Bundaberg, as we want to bring a positive slant to active wear

"It's defiantly become a culture... gym wear. I mean I texted my dear friend for a party we were holding at the shop last night...'Leigh, Leigh, I'm still in a session at the gym, I'll be in my active wear tonight.. sorry...'

"Time is so precious these days, you just have to work with what you've got!"

Ms Straker said if you felt good on the inside, it showed on the outside.

"Nothing makes an outfit look better than a big smile and post workout glow," she said.

Jess Staardust. Contributed

Jess Staardust

JESS Staardust (correct)likes to explore style through cosplay - the art of dressing as movie and cartoon characters.

Of course, there are times when she's out of costume, but she still finds a way to incorporate that creativity in what she wears.

"If I can find an excuse to incorporate part of my cosplays into my outfits then I will, whether it be wigs or boots," she said.

"My main style is probably described as more alternative, but I think comfort is the most important part to me."

John Greenhalgh. Mike Knott BUN260419STYLE2

John Greenhalgh

A POPULAR face in the CBD, Avenell Brothers' John Greenhalgh says some people work their style out very early in life, while for others, that style dvelops over time.

Either way, he says, a stylish wardrobe gives its wearer confidence and is as much about enjoyment for the person in the clothes as the person on the street who sees them.

"Style doesn't have to be fashion," Mr Greenhalgh says. "Fashion can be style but style doesn't have to be fashion."

Mr Greenhalgh describes his sense of style as "classic with a bit of a twist".

He doesn't believe you need brands to look good and he can't go past a good bow tie and jacket.

"I don't go out there to imitate a particular style, I'm not a slave to a particular era," he said.

One precious piece in his collection is a Liberty peacock pattern bow tie given to him by a friend in London in 1989.

"It's still my favourite," he said.

"I've got a few others but that's my favourite and reminds me of good times as well."

Mr Greenhalgh's top tip?

"You just have to be confident in your own self," he said.

Julie Ambrosi. Mike Knott BUN240419AMB2

Julie Ambrosi

JULIE Ambrosi loves style so much, she surrounds herself with it every single day.

The Vovo Modelle boutique owner said the right outfit could make its wearer feel fantastic.

"Buy things that make you feel good the moment it slips over your head, before you even look in the mirror," she said.

"Things you don't have to be in the mood to wear because you know you'll look good all day.

"Of course we all need the really special pieces hanging ready for weddings, races etc."

Ms Ambrosi said everyone had a unique style, it was just a matter of finding it.

"Finding your best look and knowing what suits your body shape can sometimes be a tough lesson, but one worth learning," she said.

Ms Ambrosi said her CBD boutique was always stocking the latest looks.

"Our brands are expanding and we get a real buzz out of introducing our customers to new and exciting labels," she said.

Kyle Schneider. Contributed

Kyle Schneider

"I TAKE a lot of pride in what I wear," says Bundaberg Moncrieff theatre technician Kyle Schneider.

"My normal everyday style is usually very casual, usually just a shirt, sometimes a button-up with some shorts and some sneakers.

"When going out I will always start with a statement piece of the outfit, either a patterned shirt or some patterned pants. I'll then base the outfit around that."

Mr Schneider said it was a great deal of fun keeping up with trends.

"I love to try new looks all the time and I'm constantly on the look-out for new statement pieces," he said.

"I usually find a lot of my fashions online, usually ASOS. Sometimes I'll shop in stores, which is usually Brisbane, I love Zara and H&M.

"I find a lot of inspiration from Instagram, I'm always trying to keep up with the latest trends and I find this is the easiest way to do that."

Lennee Graham. Mike Knott BUN120419LEN4

Lennee Graham

BUNDABERG clothing designer Lennee Graham says fashion is less about the latest expensive items and more about what works for you.

"Confidence is the key to any outfit," she said.

"Its sounds cliche but it really does come down to that.

"You don't have to have the latest designer pieces and trends to look stylish.

"You can still rock that old thing you got years ago by wearing it a bit differently and still be the coolest person in the room - it's just about knowing what looks good on your individual self and having cuts that fit well."

Ms Graham, who ran the Church in the Wild boutique in the city, said making your own clothes could be an incredibly rewarding experience.

"My style is quiet tomboyish," she said.

"By day I live in jeans and T-shirts with a blazer or coat - they are my staples.

"If I'm heading to an event I would usually make something and be sewing the last details on as I'm walking out the door.

"The satisfaction of making your own clothes and expressing your individuality is empowering."

And the source of Ms Grahma's inspiration?

"I don't really have a go-to icon, but I do love '70s inspiration," she said.

"I save thousands of images of all sorts of things for colour combos.

"This is also super handy when I'm working on designs for inspiration."

Ms Graham runs fashion label Lennen.

Maryann Douglas. Contributed

Maryann Douglas

YOU could say Maryann Douglas is a bit of an expert when it comes to fashions on the field.

She's been competing in competitions for more than a decade in Bundaberg and as far as interstate.

"I really enjoy the process of putting outfits together and have dabbled in millinery and dressmaking in the past to add that personal touch to my outfits," she said.

"I work as a pharmacist so I have to have attention to detail at work and this carries though with my style with all the little things such as brooches and gloves to complete my look."

Ms Douglas said it was the glamour of yesteryear that inspired her style.

"I love a polished, refined and sophisticated look and draw inspiration from Audrey Hepburn, Coco Chanel and the like but have taken on a more contemporary look in recent years to challenge my fashion boundaries," she said.

"My family have a farm and when I help out, I still wear perfume and lipstick with jeans, boots and a hat, it's just who I am."

Bundaberg Instagrammer Natalie Sweetapple with her sausage dog Daisy. Contributed

Natalie Sweetapple

PROFESSIONAL vocalist, music teacher and interior designer Natalie Sweetapple loves her style to be minimal and simple.

She has more than 5000 followers on Instagram. She also describes her dog, Daisy, as "insta-famous".

"My style is definitely fresh, neutrals and coastal," she said.

"I love white and neutral tones and have a very minimalistic and simple style.

"I love linen as it's very light and airy."

Her "thesweetapplelife" presence on Instagram details what her aesthetic is all about.

"My Instagram is definitely a great representation of my style," she said.

"My home interior style is very aligned with my personal style - neutral tones and minimal design.

"Being an interior designer and a performer has always had a big impact on my style, as I am often on stage or discussing home design and style."

Nicky Staff with her daughter Grace Indigo Staff. Mike Knott BUN240419STAFF1

Nicky Staff

NICKY Staff says style is all about reflecting your feelings.

"Style is colour, texture, a state of being," she said.

"It can reflect a mood.

"Nowadays, my style is light to reflect my daughter Grace."

Shirley Greenhalgh. Brad Marsellos

Shirley Greenhalgh

SHIRLEY Greenhalgh has seen it all in the world of style.

The Avenell Brothers matriarch has lived through nine decades of fashion and still has a number of classic items in her wardrobe from her early years including her 21st birthday dress.

"I've absolutely loved fashion," she said.

"We grew up in the war years wiped everything out. People were making dresses out of curtains."

If there's one classic item she wishes would return for good, it would be hats.

"They always became a talking point - there's so many different ways with a hat," she said.

"We always wore a cocktail hat at night. I prefer hats with a brim or something like that."

Shirley's other great love is accessories such as belts, which she says takes style to the next level.

"It's all about enjoying life and fashion is one of my ways of enjoying life," she said.

Sue Hargreaves. Mike Knott BUN120419NAT1

Sue Hargreaves

SUE Hargreaves lives and breathes fashion in her Nathans Boutique store.

She says when she thinks of style, she thinks of individuality, creativity, confidence, colour and simplicity.

She said clothes that fit and suit your body shape are a must.

Suellen Cusack-Greensill. Contributed

Suellen Cusack Greensill

SUELLEN Cusack-Greensill doesn't have a particular icon when it comes to style.

"I've just always admired confident women," she says.

"I have been known to 'fan girl' over a great pair of glasses frames, a must-have LBD or my not-so-secret obsession with metallic skulls."

Ms Cusack-Greensill likes her fashion a little on the wild side.

"Over the years my wardrobe has consisted of black, black and more black with a touch of animal print," she said.

"If you've ever seen me resort to wearing floral I must have been pregnant. Flowers are just not me."

Ms Cusack-Greensill says her mantra is one by Tom Ford - "dressing well is a form of good manners".

"I've always been a fan of affordable fashion and filled my closet with the likes of Witchery, Seed and the like," she said.

"Australian designers I adore include Ginger and Smart, Sass and Bide, Toni Maticevski and Zimmerman."

Tim Zielke. Contributed

Tim Zielke

FOR Tim Zielke, age is just a number when it comes to getting styled up.

"I like to look and feel fresh - I might be getting on in age a bit, but I think I feel younger with my sense of fashion," he said.

"Don't be afraid to be different if it feels good do it."

Trudy Bryer. Contributed

Trudy Bryer

Racewear is a passion for Bundaberg's Trudy Bryer.

"I live for creating my race day looks and plan months in advance for the next race meet I attend," she said.

"It's very different to my normal day wear and going out to dinner wear. It's co-ordinating the whole look from literally head to toe and all the little bits in between.

"My style has evolved from my first fashion of the field win in 2014 at the Bundaberg Melbourne Cup races and gone from there. I try and better my look every time."

Mrs Bryer said she was always checking the internet for inspiration for her looks and bits and pieces for her next outfit.

"My style advice is be comfortable in what you're wearing," she said.

"The best thing you can wear is your smile and confidence and dress to your body shape."

Will Wagstaff. Mike Knott BUN240419WILL3

Will Wagstaff

FOR Will Wagstaff, style is about going back to the basics - a nice jacket, a good haircut and a belief that less is more.

"My sense of style, is I like the idea of less is more. That can be cool in a way," he said.

"I think there's definitely a percentage of people around Bundy who are actually really stylish."

Mr Wagstaff, who works at beloved CBD cafe Indulge, said he believed it was nice to dress up.

His go-to item is a nice jacket.

"It can make anything look good really," he said.

Mr Wagstaff's other tip is to get a good hairstyle.

"A good haircut is pretty good and just being yourself," he said.

"Just rock it and have confidence.

"It helps that my mate is a barber," he joked.