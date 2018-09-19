Most small businesses won't be affected by cashless card

Minister Alan Tudge shows what the cashless welfare card will look like.

Minister Alan Tudge shows what the cashless welfare card will look like. Amanda Coop

BUNDABERG small businesses are anxious about the impact of customers being placed on the Cashless Debit Card.

But a Department of Social Services spokesperson said the card would work at businesses that accept Eftpos nationwide unless they primarily sell takeaway alcohol or gambling products.

"These businesses do not need to apply to accept the cashless debit card as they are automatically approved,” the spokesman said.

However, businesses that sell both unrestricted goods such as groceries and restricted goods such as alcohol, gambling products or gift cards may be contacted by the Department to discuss options for accepting the card.

The spokesman said the Cashless Debit Card could be used to make purchases from online retailers - once they were approved under the scheme.

"Participants or merchant owners are able to request online merchants be added to the approved merchant list,” he said.

"Once a request has been made, a delegate from the Department will check the website to verify it does not sell any of the restricted goods.”

The cashless debit card can be used to buy most gift cards, and only gift cards that can be used for gambling or alcohol which are blocked.

"Most merchants selling gift cards will still be automatically approved and will then be dealt with case-by-case based on transaction volume,” the spokesman said.

"Some major retailers block these products through their point-of-sale systems, and others will be asked to sign a merchant agreement to prevent such purchases.”