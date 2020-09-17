Most of us are speeding on the roads

NO CRASH is good. A minor prang can costs hundreds, even thousands.

A serious crash can cost lives.

But that hasn’t stopped most of us partaking in speeding.

More than 70 per cent of Queensland drivers have admitted to speeding at least once in the last

year, which has prompted a stern warning to holiday makers to slow down when they hit the

road.

RACQ’s 2020 Annual Road Safety Survey found, regardless of age or location, speeding was

the most common fatal five behaviour engaged in by Queensland drivers.

The findings come on the back of a horror run on crashes on Bundaberg and Burnett roads that have seen multiple lives lost.

In a recent five-week period, the NewsMail and Central and North Burnett Times reported on 32 crashes. The actual number of incidents could be higher.

On September 6 a man lost control of his car and died when it hit a tree, a well-known local motorcyclist lost his life in a collision at Woodgate and in the Burnett a mother and son lost their lives.

Others suffered critical injuries in crashes.

While there is no suggestion of what caused these crashes, there is a clear case against speeding – every action we take on the road to be safer makes it more likely we’ll prevent more deaths.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said 88 per cent of young drivers aged 18 to 24 years old admitted to speeding, and as many as 75 per cent of drivers aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 years old confessed to the potentially deadly behaviour.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, how experienced you are, where you’re travelling or at

what time, speeding is dangerous,” Ms Ritchie said.

“The state’s road toll is now at 183 compared to 151 at the same time last year and we want to help prevent any more lives being lost.

“Motorists need to wake up and realise that by breaking a basic road rule like speeding you’re

risking killing yourself, your family and endangering the lives of everyone else on the road.”

And concerningly, roads are about to get busier.

“Due to border restrictions, Queensland roads are expected to be particularly busy over the

next few weeks during the school holidays with many families exploring their own backyard, so there’s never been a more important time to slow down,” Ms Ritchie said.

Ms Ritchie said, concerningly, more than one third of drivers admitted to generally maintaining a speed above the speed limit on freeways and highways.

“Just because freeways and highways are often some of our better-quality roads, it doesn’t

mean the speed limit is optional,” she said.

“The majority of people claimed they were speeding to keep up with traffic, frustrated with slow drivers and thinking they needed to reach their destination quicker. None of those excuses will save you if you’re in a crash.

“So, we’re pleading with drivers to slow down, pack your patience, don’t become frustrated and remember reaching your holiday destination safely is the most important thing.”