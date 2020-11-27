Menu
The forgotten Australians snacks that need to return

27th Nov 2020 10:58 AM

Snacks just tasted better as a child. Only a child could honestly say they can tell the difference between different M&Ms.

But sadly, like many things in life as you grow older your dreams are crushed and your favourite snack suddenly disappears.

Now news.com.au wants to try and at least one of your dreams come true.

We want to find out Australia's favourite forgotten snack and then campaign for it to be rightfully returned to the shelves.

So choose wisely in the poll below, because this really is the most important decision you'll make today, or maybe ever.

Have we missed any? Comment and let us know

 

Tasty Toobs.
Sunnyboy ice blocks.
Milo Bar.
Dixie Drumsticks.
Kettle Herb and Spice chips.
Burger Man chips.
Incredibites.
Arnott’s coffee strolls.
Originally published as Most important decision you'll make today

